Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] took an upward turn with a change of 4.94%, trading at the price of $27.86 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.86 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Slack Technologies, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 10.21M shares for that time period. WORK monthly volatility recorded 5.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.47%. PS value for WORK stocks is 25.23 with PB recorded at 19.96.

Slack Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.53 to 42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] sitting at -38.50 and its Gross Margin at +87.19, this company’s Net Margin is now -90.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.70%. Its Return on Equity is -20.95, and its Return on Assets is -14.83. These metrics suggest that this Slack Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -76.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.53.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] earns $266,679 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.94 and its Current Ratio is 2.94. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] has 542.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.53 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.41. This RSI suggests that Slack Technologies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.