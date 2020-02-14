Telaria, Inc. [TLRA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $11.57 after TLRA shares went up by 3.04% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Telaria, Inc. [NYSE:TLRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.14 to 11.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Telaria, Inc. [TLRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Telaria, Inc. [TLRA] sitting at -19.80 and its Gross Margin at +80.88, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -20.40%. Its Return on Equity is -13.42, and its Return on Assets is -5.68. These metrics suggest that this Telaria, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -59.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.28. Telaria, Inc. [TLRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 80.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Telaria, Inc. [TLRA] earns $330,329 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Telaria, Inc. [TLRA] has 45.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $515.01M. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 268.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 4.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Telaria, Inc. [TLRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Telaria, Inc. [TLRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.