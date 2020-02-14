The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] stock went up by 0.34% or 0.2 points up from its previous closing price of $59.41. The stock reached $59.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, KO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.05% in the period of the last 7 days.

KO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $59.84, at one point touching $59.21. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $59.84. The 52-week high currently stands at $59.84 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 19.72% after the recent low of $44.42.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.42 to 59.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.41.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 28 Apr (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at +28.29 and its Gross Margin at +60.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10%. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 49.61, and its Return on Assets is 10.52. These metrics all suggest that The Coca-Cola Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.65. The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.80 and P/E Ratio of 28.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $254.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.42 to 59.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 0.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.81. This RSI suggests that The Coca-Cola Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company [KO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.