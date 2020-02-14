ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] stock went up by 0.33% or 0 points up from its previous closing price of $0.15. The stock reached $0.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TBLT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.90% in the period of the last 7 days.

TBLT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.154, at one point touching $0.1438. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.154. The 52-week high currently stands at $2.24 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -92.79% after the recent low of $0.09.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -34.40 and its Gross Margin at +22.86.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] earns $546,050 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] has 81.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.34M.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.