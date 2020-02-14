Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] saw a change by 5.42% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $49.88. The company is holding 221.63M shares with keeping 57.07M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 48.11% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.18% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.04%, trading +18.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 221.63M shares valued at 933255 were bought and sold.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:TW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.68 to 50.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.32.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 14 May (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] sitting at +26.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.20%. These measurements indicate that Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 5.74, and its Return on Assets is 5.05. These metrics suggest that this Tradeweb Markets Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] earns $715,536 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.75 and its Current Ratio is 1.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has 221.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.68 to 50.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.61. This RSI suggests that Tradeweb Markets Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.