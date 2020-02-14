TriNet Group, Inc. [TNET] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $60.10 after TNET shares went up by 18.21% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

TriNet Group, Inc. [NYSE:TNET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.57 to 76.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 4 May (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TriNet Group, Inc. [TNET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TriNet Group, Inc. [TNET] sitting at +7.17 and its Gross Margin at +17.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.60%. Its Return on Equity is 66.09, and its Return on Assets is 7.64. These metrics all suggest that TriNet Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TriNet Group, Inc. [TNET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 104.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TriNet Group, Inc. [TNET] earns $1,130,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TriNet Group, Inc. [TNET] has 70.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.57 to 76.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 3.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TriNet Group, Inc. [TNET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. [TNET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.