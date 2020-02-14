Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] took an upward turn with a change of -1.17%, trading at the price of $39.62 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 15.24 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Uber Technologies, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 31.41M shares for that time period. UBER monthly volatility recorded 3.65%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.66%. PS value for UBER stocks is 4.77 with PB recorded at 4.52.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.58 to 47.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.09.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 4 Jun (In 111 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] sitting at -60.76 and its Gross Margin at +29.44, this company’s Net Margin is now -57.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 87.70%. Its Return on Equity is -81.08, and its Return on Assets is -30.52. These metrics suggest that this Uber Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.63. Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has 1.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.58 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.