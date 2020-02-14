The share price of Viveve Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] inclined by $1.02, presently trading at $1.27. The company’s shares saw 60.74% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.79 recorded on 02/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VIVE jumped by +27.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.31% compared to 0.27 of all time high it touched on 02/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 38.04%, while additionally dropping -98.78% during the last 12 months. Viveve Medical, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.73% increase from the current trading price.

Viveve Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 115.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.02.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] sitting at -242.83 and its Gross Margin at +39.53.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -145.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -127.00%. Its Return on Equity is -4,323.62, and its Return on Assets is -120.56. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VIVE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 621.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 621.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.91.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] earns $276,373 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.51 and its Current Ratio is 3.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] has 4.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 115.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 13.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.