Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] took an upward turn with a change of -0.72%, trading at the price of $16.63 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.86 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Plains GP Holdings, L.P. shares have an average trading volume of 2.94M shares for that time period. PAGP monthly volatility recorded 2.46%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.57%. PS value for PAGP stocks is 0.13 with PB recorded at 1.30.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [NYSE:PAGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.79 to 25.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] sitting at +5.96 and its Gross Margin at +6.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.55, and its Return on Assets is 1.17. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PAGP financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.52.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.92.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] has 255.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.79 to 25.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 2.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.