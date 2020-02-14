SVMK Inc. [NASDAQ: SVMK] gained by 16.75% on the last trading session, reaching $21.54 price per share at the time. SVMK Inc. represents 134.47M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.48B with the latest information.

The SVMK Inc. traded at the price of $21.54 with 3.9 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SVMK shares recorded 809.43K.

SVMK Inc. [NASDAQ:SVMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.29 to 20.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 13 May (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SVMK Inc. [SVMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SVMK Inc. [SVMK] sitting at -48.35 and its Gross Margin at +68.43, this company’s Net Margin is now -26.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.90%. Its Return on Equity is -119.29, and its Return on Assets is -24.61. These metrics suggest that this SVMK Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SVMK Inc. [SVMK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 140.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -33.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. SVMK Inc. [SVMK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SVMK Inc. [SVMK] earns $296,761 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 39.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.24 and its Current Ratio is 1.24. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SVMK Inc. [SVMK] has 134.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.29 to 20.74. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.26. This RSI suggests that SVMK Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is SVMK Inc. [SVMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SVMK Inc. [SVMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.