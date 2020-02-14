Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] took an upward turn with a change of 2.05%, trading at the price of $51.71 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.72 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Zillow Group, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.39M shares for that time period. Z monthly volatility recorded 2.60%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.07%. PS value for Z stocks is 3.41 with PB recorded at 3.11.

Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.47 to 51.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group, Inc. [Z]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] sitting at -3.42 and its Gross Margin at +82.54.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 180.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1,623.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] earns $307,554 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.02 and its Current Ratio is 6.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has 142.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.47 to 51.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.61. This RSI suggests that Zillow Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. [Z], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.