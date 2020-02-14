Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] shares went higher by 5.37% from its previous closing of $0.58, now trading at the price of $0.61, also adding 0.03 points. Is ZSAN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZSAN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 17.90M float and a -25.05% run over in the last seven days. ZSAN share price has been hovering between $6.65 and $0.53 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 6.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 12 Mar (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -51.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.02. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.77. Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.36.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.05 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has 22.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 6.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 13.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] a Reliable Buy?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.