The share price of Allergan plc [NYSE: AGN] inclined by $199.26, presently trading at $198.32. The company’s shares saw 73.55% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $114.27 recorded on 02/14/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AGN jumped by +0.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.93% compared to 1.27 of all time high it touched on 02/12/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.31%, while additionally gaining 43.02% during the last 12 months. Allergan plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $195.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.32% decrease from the current trading price.

Allergan plc [NYSE:AGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.27 to 202.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $199.26.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Allergan plc [AGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allergan plc [AGN] sitting at +8.54 and its Gross Margin at +48.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -52.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.80%. Its Return on Equity is -8.55, and its Return on Assets is -5.37. These metrics suggest that this Allergan plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allergan plc [AGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. companyname [AGN] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.69.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.74. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Allergan plc [AGN] has 329.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $65.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.27 to 202.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 1.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allergan plc [AGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allergan plc [AGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.