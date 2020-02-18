Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] saw a change by -1.33% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $44.17. The company is holding 562.90M shares with keeping 554.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.19% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.24%, trading +4.94% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 562.90M shares valued at 728553 were bought and sold.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.45 to 47.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.77.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Fri 24 Apr (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] sitting at +2.58 and its Gross Margin at +6.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.21, and its Return on Assets is 3.81. These metrics suggest that this Archer-Daniels-Midland Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has 562.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.45 to 47.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 1.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] a Reliable Buy?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.