Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] dipped by -5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $11.18 price per share at the time. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. represents 134.11M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.50B with the latest information.

The Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. traded at the price of $11.18 with 13.7 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BBBY shares recorded 8.15M.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.31 to 19.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.81.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 8 Apr (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at +3.51 and its Gross Margin at +34.12, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -5.04, and its Return on Assets is -2.02. These metrics suggest that this Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] earns $194,013 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 7.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.