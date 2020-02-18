The share price of Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ: BIIB] inclined by $333.00, presently trading at $335.79. The company’s shares saw 55.62% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $215.77 recorded on 02/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BIIB fall by -0.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.38% compared to -3.12 of all time high it touched on 02/18/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.62%, while additionally gaining 2.55% during the last 12 months. Biogen Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $331.26. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -4.53% decrease from the current trading price.

Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ:BIIB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 215.77 to 374.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $333.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 22 Apr (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Biogen Inc. [BIIB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Biogen Inc. [BIIB] sitting at +45.85 and its Gross Margin at +80.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.00%. These measurements indicate that Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 30.50%. Its Return on Equity is 44.64, and its Return on Assets is 22.42. These metrics all suggest that Biogen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.86 and P/E Ratio of 10.67. These metrics all suggest that Biogen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] earns $1,718,108 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.72. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has 174.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $58.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 215.77 to 374.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 2.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.12. This RSI suggests that Biogen Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Biogen Inc. [BIIB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biogen Inc. [BIIB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.