Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $16.18 after BDN shares went up by 1.44% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.03 to 16.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 22 Apr (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] sitting at +6.72 and its Gross Margin at +26.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.40%. These measurements indicate that Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.30%. Its Return on Equity is 1.94, and its Return on Assets is 0.83. These metrics suggest that this Brandywine Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 129.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 36.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has 176.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.03 to 16.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 1.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.