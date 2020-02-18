Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] saw a change by 0.63% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.64. The company is holding 296.14M shares with keeping 296.14M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 22.46% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.23% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.23%, trading +4.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 296.14M shares valued at 2.54 million were bought and sold.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.85 to 22.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.51.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 4 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] sitting at +21.69 and its Gross Margin at +46.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.50%. These measurements indicate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 9.83, and its Return on Assets is 3.35. These metrics suggest that this Brixmor Property Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 178.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 177.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.24 and P/E Ratio of 22.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] earns $2,396,340 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.