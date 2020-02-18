Cimarex Energy Co.[XEC] stock saw a move by -1.80% on Thursday, touching 1.42 million. Based on the recent volume, Cimarex Energy Co. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XEC shares recorded 103.65M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock could reach median target price of $61.50.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock additionally went down by -5.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -23.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XEC stock is set at -47.44% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XEC shares showcased 2.21% increase. XEC saw -49.65% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.90% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.19 to 76.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.35.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] sitting at +41.75 and its Gross Margin at +51.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90%. Its Return on Equity is 26.48, and its Return on Assets is 14.06. These metrics suggest that this Cimarex Energy Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.73 and P/E Ratio of 7.68. These metrics all suggest that Cimarex Energy Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] earns $2,449,232 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 103.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.19 to 76.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 3.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.