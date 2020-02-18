Cognex Corporation [CGNX] took an upward turn with a change of 0.56%, trading at the price of $53.76 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.76 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cognex Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 885.81K shares for that time period. CGNX monthly volatility recorded 2.89%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.07%. PS value for CGNX stocks is 12.20 with PB recorded at 6.81.

Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ:CGNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.98 to 59.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 4 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cognex Corporation [CGNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cognex Corporation [CGNX] sitting at +27.43 and its Gross Margin at +73.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.20%. These measurements indicate that Cognex Corporation [CGNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.50%. Its Return on Equity is 19.66, and its Return on Assets is 17.01. These metrics all suggest that Cognex Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 52.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.12. Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.70 and P/E Ratio of 46.23. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] earns $379,632 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.63 and its Current Ratio is 8.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has 169.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.98 to 59.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 3.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cognex Corporation [CGNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cognex Corporation [CGNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.