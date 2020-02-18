Front Yard Residential Corporation [NYSE: RESI] gained by 10.96% on the last trading session, reaching $12.55 price per share at the time. Front Yard Residential Corporation represents 53.64M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $606.67M with the latest information.

The Front Yard Residential Corporation traded at the price of $12.55 with 6.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RESI shares recorded 222.52K.

Front Yard Residential Corporation [NYSE:RESI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.17 to 13.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.31.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 26 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] sitting at -46.80 and its Gross Margin at +4.43, this company’s Net Margin is now -54.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.00%. Its Return on Equity is -23.45, and its Return on Assets is -6.16. These metrics suggest that this Front Yard Residential Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 365.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 324.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -498.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 24.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] earns $1,303,521 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has 53.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $606.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.17 to 13.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 1.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.20. This RSI suggests that Front Yard Residential Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.