The share price of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: GDI] inclined by $37.55, presently trading at $36.83. The company’s shares saw 46.73% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $25.10 recorded on 02/14/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GDI fall by -0.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.27% compared to -0.26 of all time high it touched on 02/12/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.75%, while additionally gaining 45.23% during the last 12 months. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $37.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.28% increase from the current trading price.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:GDI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 38.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] sitting at +17.11 and its Gross Margin at +32.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 17.09, and its Return on Assets is 5.92. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GDI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.62 and P/E Ratio of 33.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] earns $401,463 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has 209.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 38.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.