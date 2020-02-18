Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [HALO] saw a change by 4.09% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $21.10. The company is holding 140.78M shares with keeping 137.98M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 44.42% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.85%, trading +20.37% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 140.78M shares valued at 1.79 million were bought and sold.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.61 to 21.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.27.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 24 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [HALO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [HALO] sitting at -74.76 and its Gross Margin at +93.33, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -28.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.60%. Its Return on Equity is -35.14, and its Return on Assets is -16.73. These metrics suggest that this Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [HALO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -6.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [HALO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.51.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [HALO] earns $540,434 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.71 and its Current Ratio is 2.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [HALO] has 140.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.61 to 21.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 2.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [HALO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. [HALO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.