Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] saw a change by 2.04% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $29.04. The company is holding 13.93M shares with keeping 10.20M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 82.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.07%, trading +82.07% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 13.93M shares valued at 1.96 million were bought and sold.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [NASDAQ:HIIQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 4 Mar (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] sitting at +5.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.53, and its Return on Assets is 4.32. These metrics suggest that this Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.42 and P/E Ratio of 26.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] earns $2,514,973 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.90.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] has 13.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $404.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.95 to 46.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 5.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.97. This RSI suggests that Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] a Reliable Buy?

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.