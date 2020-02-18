InMode Ltd. [INMD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $43.22 after INMD shares went down by -1.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 58.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.96.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of InMode Ltd. [INMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for InMode Ltd. [INMD] sitting at +31.44 and its Gross Margin at +84.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.30%. These measurements indicate that InMode Ltd. [INMD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 90.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 51.30%. Its Return on Equity is 71.34, and its Return on Assets is 37.13. These metrics all suggest that InMode Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, InMode Ltd. [INMD] earns $529,958 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.41 and its Current Ratio is 2.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

InMode Ltd. [INMD] has 32.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 58.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 230.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is InMode Ltd. [INMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of InMode Ltd. [INMD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.