Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] saw a change by 2.83% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $96.86. The company is holding 555.00M shares with keeping 544.72M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.71% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -4.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.97%, trading +11.56% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 555.00M shares valued at 5.09 million were bought and sold.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [NYSE:ICE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.90 to 101.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.19.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 7 May (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] sitting at +39.25 and its Gross Margin at +74.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.20%. These measurements indicate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.22, and its Return on Assets is 2.06. These metrics suggest that this Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.67 and P/E Ratio of 28.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] earns $1,029,888 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] has 555.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $53.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.90 to 101.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 1.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.