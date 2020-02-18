Americold Realty Trust[COLD] stock saw a move by 0.03% on Thursday, touching 964765. Based on the recent volume, Americold Realty Trust stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COLD shares recorded 192.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock could reach median target price of $40.50.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock additionally went up by +7.56% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COLD stock is set at 32.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COLD shares showcased 7.51% increase. COLD saw -5.81% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 36.16% compared to high within the same period of time.

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.96 to 40.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.06.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 20 Feb (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] sitting at +4.84 and its Gross Margin at +17.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.30%. Its Return on Equity is 10.75, and its Return on Assets is 1.95. These metrics suggest that this Americold Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 213.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 208.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.59 and P/E Ratio of 253.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] earns $145,677 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has 192.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.96 to 40.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.39. This RSI suggests that Americold Realty Trust is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Americold Realty Trust [COLD] a Reliable Buy?

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.