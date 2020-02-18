Leidos Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: LDOS] shares went higher by 9.90% from its previous closing of $112.81, now trading at the price of $123.97, also adding 11.16 points. Is LDOS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 968244 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LDOS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 140.85M float and a +12.42% run over in the last seven days. LDOS share price has been hovering between $113.75 and $59.73 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:LDOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Leidos Holdings, Inc. [LDOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Leidos Holdings, Inc. [LDOS] sitting at +7.60 and its Gross Margin at +14.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.10%. Its Return on Equity is 17.40, and its Return on Assets is 6.39. These metrics all suggest that Leidos Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Leidos Holdings, Inc. [LDOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. [LDOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.55 and P/E Ratio of 27.05. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Leidos Holdings, Inc. [LDOS] earns $318,563 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.29 and its Current Ratio is 1.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. [LDOS] has 141.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.73 to 113.75. At its current price, it has moved up by 8.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 1.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 87.00. This RSI suggests that Leidos Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Leidos Holdings, Inc. [LDOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. [LDOS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.