The Western Union Company[WU] stock saw a move by 0.69% on Thursday, touching 5.83 million. Based on the recent volume, The Western Union Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WU shares recorded 423.30M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Western Union Company [WU] stock could reach median target price of $25.50.

The Western Union Company [WU] stock additionally went down by -5.10% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WU stock is set at 47.83% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WU shares showcased 25.67% increase. WU saw -7.75% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 49.77% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.52 to 28.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.06.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 5 May (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at +16.96 and its Gross Margin at +37.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.80%. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.20%. Its Return on Assets is 11.92.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.60.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 423.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.52 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 2.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.