Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] opened at N/A and closed at $23.36 a share within trading session on 02/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $23.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] had 3.77 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.50M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.58%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.74%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $16.53 during that period and JEF managed to take a rebound to $23.51 in the last 52 weeks.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.53 to 23.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 8 Jan (39 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] sitting at +3.46 and its Gross Margin at +86.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.70, and its Return on Assets is 1.98. These metrics suggest that this Jefferies Financial Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20 and P/E Ratio of 7.69. These metrics all suggest that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] earns $1,081,376 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has 283.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.53 to 23.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.