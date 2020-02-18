Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] dipped by -2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $20.77 price per share at the time. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation represents 136.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.83B with the latest information.

The Lattice Semiconductor Corporation traded at the price of $20.77 with 2.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LSCC shares recorded 1.75M.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.54 to 24.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.22.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 5 May (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] sitting at +15.76 and its Gross Margin at +55.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.10%. Its Return on Equity is 14.84, and its Return on Assets is 7.04. These metrics suggest that this Lattice Semiconductor Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.08 and its Current Ratio is 2.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has 136.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.54 to 24.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 5.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] a Reliable Buy?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.