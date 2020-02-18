The share price of Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] inclined by $11.49, presently trading at $10.97. The company’s shares saw 99.73% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $5.49 recorded on 02/14/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LTHM jumped by +10.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.07% compared to 1.05 of all time high it touched on 02/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 31.31%, while additionally dropping -8.23% during the last 12 months. Livent Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.44. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.53% decrease from the current trading price.

Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.49 to 14.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Livent Corporation [LTHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livent Corporation [LTHM] sitting at +36.90 and its Gross Margin at +46.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Livent Corporation [LTHM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.30%. Its Return on Equity is 28.88, and its Return on Assets is 21.81. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LTHM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 544.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.16 and P/E Ratio of 20.87. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Livent Corporation [LTHM] earns $553,125 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.91 and its Current Ratio is 2.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] has 146.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.49 to 14.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livent Corporation [LTHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livent Corporation [LTHM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.