Matador Resources Company[MTDR] stock saw a move by -5.26% on Thursday, touching 1.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Matador Resources Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MTDR shares recorded 117.27M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock additionally went down by -7.50% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -23.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MTDR stock is set at -28.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MTDR shares showcased -5.75% decrease. MTDR saw -44.90% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.82% compared to high within the same period of time.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.16 to 22.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at +35.55 and its Gross Margin at +43.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.40%. These measurements indicate that Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 19.27, and its Return on Assets is 9.79. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MTDR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.90 and P/E Ratio of 7.12. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] earns $3,152,197 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 0.93. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 117.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.16 to 22.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 4.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matador Resources Company [MTDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.