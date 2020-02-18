Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE: MPW] gained by 1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $24.08 price per share at the time. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. represents 507.34M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.22B with the latest information.

The Medical Properties Trust, Inc. traded at the price of $24.08 with 2.71 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MPW shares recorded 4.52M.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 23.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.61.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 7 May (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] sitting at +39.52 and its Gross Margin at +79.36.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 6.47, and its Return on Assets is 3.21. These metrics all suggest that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has 507.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 23.76. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.37. This RSI suggests that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.