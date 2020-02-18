The share price of MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] inclined by $24.02, presently trading at $23.81. The company’s shares saw 7.04% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $22.24 recorded on 02/14/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MPLX jumped by +6.25% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.76% compared to 1.40 of all time high it touched on 02/13/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -10.34%, while additionally dropping -29.83% during the last 12 months. MPLX LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $31.82. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.01% increase from the current trading price.

MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.24 to 35.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.02.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 13 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MPLX LP [MPLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MPLX LP [MPLX] sitting at +37.53 and its Gross Margin at +43.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80%. These measurements indicate that MPLX LP [MPLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.17, and its Return on Assets is 3.27. These metrics all suggest that MPLX LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MPLX LP [MPLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 122.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.66 and P/E Ratio of 19.43. These metrics all suggest that MPLX LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28.

MPLX LP [MPLX] has 1.05B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.24 to 35.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 3.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MPLX LP [MPLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MPLX LP [MPLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.