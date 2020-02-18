PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] dipped by -0.12% on the last trading session, reaching $74.74 price per share at the time. PACCAR Inc represents 346.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.88B with the latest information.

The PACCAR Inc traded at the price of $74.74 with 2.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PCAR shares recorded 1.62M.

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.40 to 81.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 5 May (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] sitting at +11.62 and its Gross Margin at +15.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.61 and P/E Ratio of 10.88. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has 346.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.40 to 81.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 1.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PACCAR Inc [PCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PACCAR Inc [PCAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.