Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $7.28 after BTU shares went down by -2.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.45 to 30.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 6 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] sitting at +4.31 and its Gross Margin at +9.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.90%. Its Return on Equity is -7.14, and its Return on Assets is -3.07. These metrics all suggest that Peabody Energy Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. companyname [BTU] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.88.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.86 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.31 and its Current Ratio is 1.65. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has 100.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $752.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.45 to 30.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.