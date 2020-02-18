Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ: RDFN] stock went up by 1.50% or 0.47 points up from its previous closing price of $31.23. The stock reached $31.70 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RDFN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +28.29% in the period of the last 7 days.

RDFN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $31.50, at one point touching $29.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $31.50. The 52-week high currently stands at $31.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 70.38% after the recent low of $14.70.

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.70 to 31.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 13 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redfin Corporation [RDFN] sitting at -11.31 and its Gross Margin at +18.48, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -31.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.93.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] earns $230,914 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.37.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has 89.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.70 to 31.50. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.90. This RSI suggests that Redfin Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Redfin Corporation [RDFN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redfin Corporation [RDFN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.