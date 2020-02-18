TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] opened at N/A and closed at $58.78 a share within trading session on 02/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $59.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] had 2.75 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.20M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.69%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.70%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $30.78 during that period and TAL managed to take a rebound to $59.24 in the last 52 weeks.

TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.78 to 59.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TAL Education Group [TAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TAL Education Group [TAL] sitting at +13.07 and its Gross Margin at +54.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its Return on Equity is 17.87, and its Return on Assets is 10.80. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TAL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TAL Education Group [TAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 50.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 110.20 and P/E Ratio of 334.39. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TAL Education Group [TAL] earns $73,674 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 30.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TAL Education Group [TAL] has 588.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.78 to 59.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 2.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TAL Education Group [TAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TAL Education Group [TAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.