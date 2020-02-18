The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] took an upward turn with a change of -4.23%, trading at the price of $11.10 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares have an average trading volume of 3.18M shares for that time period. GT monthly volatility recorded 3.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.85%. PS value for GT stocks is 0.18 with PB recorded at 0.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.74 to 20.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.59.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 24 Apr (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] sitting at +5.57 and its Gross Margin at +24.24, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.20%. Its Return on Equity is -6.75, and its Return on Assets is -1.83. These metrics suggest that this The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 150.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 124.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] earns $234,048 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.58 and its Current Ratio is 1.12. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has 242.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.74 to 20.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 5.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] a Reliable Buy?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.