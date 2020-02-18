The share price of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [NYSE: IPG] inclined by $25.06, presently trading at $24.47. The company’s shares saw 25.10% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $19.56 recorded on 02/14/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as IPG jumped by +6.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.90% compared to 1.45 of all time high it touched on 02/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.82%, while additionally gaining 6.25% during the last 12 months. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.63% increase from the current trading price.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 25.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.06.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Fri 24 Apr (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] sitting at +10.96 and its Gross Margin at +11.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has 397.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.72B.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 2.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.