The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $154.13 after PNC shares went down by -0.77% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.70 to 161.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $155.32.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 10 Apr (In 54 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] sitting at +36.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.00%. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.07, and its Return on Assets is 1.35. These metrics suggest that this The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.69.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has 441.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $68.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.70 to 161.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.