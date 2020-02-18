U.S. Bancorp [USB] took an upward turn with a change of -2.23%, trading at the price of $53.88 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.81 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while U.S. Bancorp shares have an average trading volume of 6.18M shares for that time period. USB monthly volatility recorded 1.37%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.26%. PS value for USB stocks is 4.93 with PB recorded at 1.83.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.57 to 61.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.11.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at +31.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.20%. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 13.44, and its Return on Assets is 1.43. These metrics suggest that this U.S. Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.90.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] has 1.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $86.18B. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.