Valvoline Inc.[VVV] stock saw a move by 0.68% on Thursday, touching 798212. Based on the recent volume, Valvoline Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VVV shares recorded 188.62M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Valvoline Inc. [VVV] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] stock additionally went down by -2.47% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.87% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VVV stock is set at 14.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VVV shares showcased 0.32% increase. VVV saw -7.74% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 30.47% compared to high within the same period of time.

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.90 to 23.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.90.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valvoline Inc. [VVV] sitting at +15.69 and its Gross Margin at +33.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.10%. Its Return on Assets is 10.62.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 122.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] earns $302,532 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has 188.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.90 to 23.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 1.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valvoline Inc. [VVV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valvoline Inc. [VVV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.