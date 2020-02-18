VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $28.11 after VICI shares went up by 0.79% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.47 to 27.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.89.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 20 Feb (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at +62.10 and its Gross Margin at +88.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 66.80%. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 9.10, and its Return on Assets is 4.97. These metrics suggest that this VICI Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.72 and P/E Ratio of 19.80. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] earns $6,414,121 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 460.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.47 to 27.89. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.78. This RSI suggests that VICI Properties Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.