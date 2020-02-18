Westlake Chemical Corporation [NYSE: WLK] dipped by -7.73% on the last trading session, reaching $59.83 price per share at the time. Westlake Chemical Corporation represents 132.26M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.58B with the latest information.

The Westlake Chemical Corporation traded at the price of $59.83 with 966032 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WLK shares recorded 467.10K.

Westlake Chemical Corporation [NYSE:WLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.82 to 81.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.84.



Fundamental Analysis of Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] sitting at +16.69 and its Gross Margin at +21.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.50%. Its Return on Equity is 18.94, and its Return on Assets is 8.37. These metrics suggest that this Westlake Chemical Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.10 and P/E Ratio of 16.40. These metrics all suggest that Westlake Chemical Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] earns $973,506 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.73. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 2.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 3.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.