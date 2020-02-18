The share price of Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] inclined by $30.25, presently trading at $30.66. The company’s shares saw 37.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $22.35 recorded on 02/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WY jumped by +7.28% during the last week, even though the stock is still N/A by unch compared to 2.08 of all time high it touched on 02/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.87%, while additionally gaining 20.61% during the last 12 months. Weyerhaeuser Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.94% increase from the current trading price.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 31.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 24 Apr (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] sitting at +4.35 and its Gross Margin at +17.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is -0.88, and its Return on Assets is -0.45. These metrics suggest that this Weyerhaeuser Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.32.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has 745.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 31.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 2.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.