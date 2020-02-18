UDR, Inc. [NYSE: UDR] opened at N/A and closed at $49.61 a share within trading session on 02/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $50.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, UDR, Inc. [NYSE: UDR] had 2.1 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.47M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $43.04 during that period and UDR managed to take a rebound to $50.61 in the last 52 weeks.

UDR, Inc. [NYSE:UDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.04 to 50.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.61.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 5 May (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of UDR, Inc. [UDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UDR, Inc. [UDR] sitting at +6.50 and its Gross Margin at +23.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60%. These measurements indicate that UDR, Inc. [UDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 5.91, and its Return on Assets is 2.13. These metrics suggest that this UDR, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UDR, Inc. [UDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 146.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 148.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

UDR, Inc. [UDR] has 290.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.04 to 50.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 1.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.52. This RSI suggests that UDR, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is UDR, Inc. [UDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UDR, Inc. [UDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.