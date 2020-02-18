World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE: WWE] shares went higher by 2.16% from its previous closing of $44.93, now trading at the price of $45.90, also adding 0.97 points. Is WWE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 981368 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WWE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 45.63M float and a +9.58% run over in the last seven days. WWE share price has been hovering between $100.45 and $40.24 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE:WWE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 65 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] sitting at +12.36 and its Gross Margin at +30.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 26.05, and its Return on Assets is 9.11. These metrics all suggest that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 210.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 135.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.38 and P/E Ratio of 53.58. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] earns $1,000,460 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] has 75.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.24 to 100.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 4.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.