Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] took an upward turn with a change of 0.63%, trading at the price of $70.26 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.95 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Xcel Energy Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.88M shares for that time period. XEL monthly volatility recorded 1.15%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.95%. PS value for XEL stocks is 3.25 with PB recorded at 2.77.

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.04 to 69.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.82.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] sitting at +18.25 and its Gross Margin at +23.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is . Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 131.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has 532.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $37.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.04 to 69.89. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 0.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.69. This RSI suggests that Xcel Energy Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] a Reliable Buy?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.